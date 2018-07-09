I am more than disgusted and disappointed to hear that Billy McDermott is being totally uncooperative in the transition for the newly elected Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser. Billy who has stated he cares so deeply for the people of Worcester County during the primary cycle has now started acting like a jilted child who won’t begin the process of letting the newly elected States Attorney get to work by swearing her in as Deputy so she can learn the workings of the Office she will be running in a short period of time.
The people of Worcester County should be outraged at this whether you voted for Kris or not. That Office is not Bill McDermott’s or Beau Oglesby’s it is the Office of the people of Worcester County and Bill needs to man up and do the right thing now. The people deserve better
7 thoughts on “Billy McDermott Not Being Cooperative In Transfer Of Worcester County State’s Attorney Office”
If this is true, I have lost all respect for Billy. I started doubting him the day he linked his campaign to dirtbag Mike McDermott’s. If this is true, it should be front page news.
Abero link also lol.
Billy got the Assbero treatment .
What a little BITCH.
Boy sounds familiar….got his little feelings hurt now acting like a spoiled brat! I bet I know someone who is proud of the loser, right taco man?
A Alberto ASSCUNT SPECIAL.
Billy the “crying” Kid.
I hope this isnt true. Billy is a good guy and I would hope he would put others before self. Time to pull up you big girl panties and do whats right as the gentleman I know you to be.
