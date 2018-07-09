Billy McDermott Not Being Cooperative In Transfer Of Worcester County State’s Attorney Office

I am more than disgusted and disappointed to hear that Billy McDermott is being totally uncooperative in the transition for the newly elected Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser. Billy who has stated he cares so deeply for the people of Worcester County during the primary cycle has now started acting like a jilted child who won’t begin the process of letting the newly elected States Attorney get to work by swearing her in as Deputy so she can learn the workings of the Office she will be running in a short period of time.

The people of Worcester County should be outraged at this whether you voted for Kris or not. That Office is not Bill McDermott’s or Beau Oglesby’s it is the Office of the people of Worcester County and Bill needs to man up and do the right thing now. The people deserve better