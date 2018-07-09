6 thoughts on “ECI Rally Aerial Video

  2. Wasting your time
    Democrats run that jail from ANNAPOLIS
    Only thing that may work
    Is voting the Democrats out of office

    Like

    Reply

  4. AFSCUM isn’t a union. It’s a piggy bank for the democrats. Everyone who wants a state job must join this SHAKE DOWN organization. They do nothing but take money out of your check twice a month. Look at who runs the Union. Look at your local leaders. Go to a meeting a try to vote for a new Steward see what happens.

    Like

    Reply

  5. I’m sorry, but this helps nothing. And who is the jerk in the white car parked blocking a traffic lane. No way you will find me standing on a highway shoulder holding a sign. They should be protesting in Annapolis in front of the governors offices, not in the middle on NOWHERE

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s