ECI Rally Aerial Video Please note this was at start of rally
6 thoughts on “ECI Rally Aerial Video”
Very cool
But there are more people in the damn parking lot than on the side of the highway WTF.
Wasting your time
Democrats run that jail from ANNAPOLIS
Only thing that may work
Is voting the Democrats out of office
Nice turnout SMH.
AFSCUM isn’t a union. It’s a piggy bank for the democrats. Everyone who wants a state job must join this SHAKE DOWN organization. They do nothing but take money out of your check twice a month. Look at who runs the Union. Look at your local leaders. Go to a meeting a try to vote for a new Steward see what happens.
I’m sorry, but this helps nothing. And who is the jerk in the white car parked blocking a traffic lane. No way you will find me standing on a highway shoulder holding a sign. They should be protesting in Annapolis in front of the governors offices, not in the middle on NOWHERE
The DAMN Union should be in Annapolis protesting they have 40,000 state members ASFCMA.
