WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE·MONDAY, JULY 9, 2018

Stevenson, Ronnell

Incident: Assault on a Deputy

Date of Incident: 8 July 2018

Location : Foxfield Circle, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Ronnell L. Stevenson, 39, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 8 July 2018 at 11:49 AM, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle operated by Ronnell Stevenson for a traffic violation but Stevenson did not stop right away, continuing a short distance onto the property of the Foxfield Apartments. Stevenson immediately exited his vehicle and became argumentative with the deputy over the reason for the stop. During the encounter, the deputy could detect the odor of what was identified as marijuana emanating from within Stevenson’s vehicle. The deputy obtained the driver’s license and registration from Stevenson who then sat in his vehicle.

Instead of waiting for the conclusion of the stop, Stevenson grabbed a backpack from inside the vehicle and began running from the scene of the traffic stop. The deputy immediately gave chase and caught up with Stevenson who aggressively resisted the efforts of the deputy to take him into custody. At one point Stevenson had the deputy in a choke hold as the struggle ensued. The deputy managed to release himself from Stevenson’s grasp but was temporarily incapacitated and unable to give immediate chase due to a significant injury sustained during the struggle. The deputy managed to get up and eventually located Stevenson in the nearby vicinity and detained him as additional deputies arrived, however Stevenson had discarded the book bag.

Stevenson was placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Stevenson in the Detention Center without bond.

The deputy was subsequently treated and released from Peninsula Regional Medical Center

Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Causing Injury, Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest