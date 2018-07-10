Delaware State Police Mourn the Loss of Trooper

Lewes – It is with great sadness that the Delaware State Police announces the untimely death of a Trooper.

Master Corporal William F. Matt, 54, a 29-year-veteran of the Delaware State Police, died unexpectedly at his home last evening. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the tragic loss of Master Corporal Matt. He was a dedicated Trooper with a tireless work ethic. He served his country as a proud member of the United States Army and committed his life to serving his community as a Delaware State Trooper. He absolutely loved being a Trooper,” said Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Colonel Nathaniel McQueen Jr. “As we honor the service and mourn the loss of our fellow Trooper, we ask the community to keep his family and the members of the Delaware State Police in your thoughts and prayers.”

Master Corporal William Matt was hired on September 16, 1988 into the 57th Delaware State Police Recruit Class. He began his career assigned to Troop 6 during his Field Training Officers’ Program, and upon completion, was permanently assigned there to Uniformed Patrol. On April 2, 2001 he was assigned to Troop 7 and the following year was promoted to Master Corporal. On September 1, 2007 he was assigned as a School Resource Officer assigned to troops 4, 5, and 7 in Sussex County from 2007 – 2011. In October 2015 he was assigned to the Criminal Investigative Unit at Troop 4, Georgetown. He returned back to Troop 7 in Lewes where he proudly and honorably served since May 9, 2016.

