July 11, 2018

Ocean Pines Voting Begins for 2018 Board of Directors Election

The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) will mail out the election ballots to its members in good standing on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. In accordance with the OPA By-laws, no member may vote if the member has failed to pay the annual charge, including any assessed interest levied by the Association. There are seven candidates to fill four open positions on the Board of Directors. You can vote for no more than four of the following candidates and write-in candidates are not allowed:

Steve Tuttle

Frank Daly

Gregory Turner

Paula Gray

Esther Diller

Ted Moroney

Arie Klapholz

If you have questions regarding the status of your owner account, call OPA Administration on 410-641-7717. The Elections Committee will monitor the Elections telephone 410-208-3989 for questions and/or requests for replacement ballots.

Mailed ballots must be received at the Post Office by Wednesday, Aug. 8. Ballots may be dropped off in the ballot box located inside the Ocean Pines Police Station at the OPA Administration Building no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 8. Votes will be counted and ballot totals will be announced on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Marlin Room in the Community Center. Election results will be validated at the Annual Meeting of the Membership on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Assateague Room in the Community Center, located at 235 Ocean Parkway. The Elections Committee encourages members to get to know the candidates before casting a ballot by visiting http://www.oceanpines.org/meet-the-2018-ocean-pines-board-of-directors-candidates/.

About the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors is a legislative policy-setting body of the Ocean Pines community. The affairs and business of the Association are managed by a Board of seven and the terms of the Directors will be for three years and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.

For more information, contact Ocean Pines Elections Committee Chairperson Steve Habeger at elections@oceanpines.org or Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at (410) 641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org.

