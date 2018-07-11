Fines Issued in Deal Island Crab Dumping Incident

Ryan Austin Bailey :

Did illegally dump waste on Wildlife Service controlled lands
Penalty 500/1500 dollar fine

Advertisements

27 thoughts on “Fines Issued in Deal Island Crab Dumping Incident

    1. Does it matter should never be able to work on the water again nothing but a convict anyway done the same thing when he Ostering no do right in him take his licenses that way you no he won’t be on the water he ant a good pimple on a good waterman ass

      Like

      Reply

  6. He owns B&B Seafood sells on Facebook crabs live steamed crabs by dozen or bushels he is another want to be whole sale crab buyer who is blowing smoke up the publics butt what a joke they should be heavily fined cooks crabs on a steamer at home with

    Like

    Reply

  10. Selling cooked crabs on steamer and charging the public double the price and ripping them off without any health department permits keeps live and dead and cooked crabs all together they need to put a stop to this before someone gets really sick but he just don’t care always know who you are buying your crabs from and make sure that they are honest and legal

    Like

    Reply

  12. The man did it okay fucking lovely. We got bugger problems in the world like fucking HOMELESS kids and MURDER. get a fucking life and leave this man to his own. Everybody does stupid shit . I don’t even know the man but you dickriders getting on my mf nerves fr

    Like

    Reply

  13. He has to be partners with someone with him selling a Crabs under B&B seafood now because he doesn’t have a license to buy and sell crabs let alone health department permits to be steaming crabs for people. This dude takes worthless to a whole new level.

    Like

    Reply

    1. Never heard that one before. It amuses me like I just picked a name
      out of a hat, it’s called contacting the department of natural resources who provided me the name and the ticket info.

      Like

      Reply

      1. Mr Taylor you did a great job in bringing this to life wrong is wrong another example of the young people don’t want to work for it like I want that and I want it now keep up the good work

        Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s