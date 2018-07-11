Fines Issued in Deal Island Crab Dumping Incident Ryan Austin Bailey : Did illegally dump waste on Wildlife Service controlled lands Penalty 500/1500 dollar fine Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
27 thoughts on “Fines Issued in Deal Island Crab Dumping Incident”
So WHO did it ?
WHAT COMPANY DOES HE WORK FOR ???????
Does it matter should never be able to work on the water again nothing but a convict anyway done the same thing when he Ostering no do right in him take his licenses that way you no he won’t be on the water he ant a good pimple on a good waterman ass
$500/$1500
What a fucking joke.
D o
N othing
R etards
He needs to be pictured cleaning it up and I want to know if he works for a company?
POST HIS PIC.
He worked for J.W. Brown Seafood. Heard he got fired after money went missing.
He owns B&B Seafood sells on Facebook crabs live steamed crabs by dozen or bushels he is another want to be whole sale crab buyer who is blowing smoke up the publics butt what a joke they should be heavily fined cooks crabs on a steamer at home with
Ryan Austen Bailey
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001269707389
Works for his self
Selling cooked crabs on steamer and charging the public double the price and ripping them off without any health department permits keeps live and dead and cooked crabs all together they need to put a stop to this before someone gets really sick but he just don’t care always know who you are buying your crabs from and make sure that they are honest and legal
Works for Jeff brown, aka Chesapeake paving. Just the fall guy for brown!
Cp another bunch of female harrasing abusers POS.
Chesapeake paving the same Scumbags that were SEXUALLY HARRASING my wife years ago a bunch of X cons.
The man did it okay fucking lovely. We got bugger problems in the world like fucking HOMELESS kids and MURDER. get a fucking life and leave this man to his own. Everybody does stupid shit . I don’t even know the man but you dickriders getting on my mf nerves fr
Fucc your feeling and your nerves don’t read comments ,since you can handle it
I How many HOMELESS people do have in your home ????
H Y P O C R I T E ASSHOLE.
He has to be partners with someone with him selling a Crabs under B&B seafood now because he doesn’t have a license to buy and sell crabs let alone health department permits to be steaming crabs for people. This dude takes worthless to a whole new level.
So sad this poor boy has to take all the blame for Jeff Browns doings
He is a BIG BOY maybe Jeff will click his heals and ask him to handstands in the middle of traffic.
Oh noooo he’s threatening to sue you JT! Must be buddy’s with Albero, that’s his go to when he feels threatened.
Never heard that one before. It amuses me like I just picked a name
out of a hat, it’s called contacting the department of natural resources who provided me the name and the ticket info.
Mr Taylor you did a great job in bringing this to life wrong is wrong another example of the young people don’t want to work for it like I want that and I want it now keep up the good work
He is still on Facebook selling crabs today
Wow where bis the health Dept.
