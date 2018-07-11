USSSA Eastern National Championship arrives on Maryland’s Eastern Shore



Salisbury, MD – Approximately 5,500 softball players will make their way to the lower Eastern

Shore over the next three weeks for the United States Specialty Sports Association’s (USSSA) Eastern National Championship.

This year’s Eastern National Championship runs from July 11-28. The event draws nearly 370 girls’ softball teams from 16 states to the region. States represented include Colorado,

Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Eastern National Championship is divided into three tournament weeks:

Week 1: July 11-15 – 10U Open, 12U Open

Week 2: July 17-22 – 14U Open, 14U B

Week 3: July 23-28 – 16U Open, 18U Open, 18U B

*’U’ abbreviation for under.



*’U’ abbreviation for under.



Week 1 of the event brings 95 teams to Delmarva. The tournament schedule, brackets and results can be found online athttp://www.usssa.com/fastpitch/event_gameCenter/?divisionID=1653913.

http://www.usssa.com/fastpitch/event_gameCenter/?divisionID=1653913.

The opening ceremony for Week 1 will be held this evening at 5 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Media is welcome to attend. Tournament play begins on Thursday.

Advertisements