The crisis of staffing shortages at ECI and concerns for correctional officer safety at the facility have become front page news for the area. While many are finally coming together to try to solve the problems, my question is how did we get to this point in time? Is there a particular person,thing or society that has led us here
3 thoughts on “ECI Crisis Where Do We Place The Blame?”
Union, employees either have to pay and be in union or they had to pay an administrative fee, so what did the union do with all that money. They donated to Democratic party to maintain collective bargaining when O’Mally was in office. Time to hold them accountable for taking all that money and not doing anything for the staff. (Thanks to the recent supreme court decsion, that will soon change)
Now the state is after our benifits, you now lose your prescription benefits at age 65. Many will not understand this until it really affects them. So what did the union do? Nothing!!!! So what’s next to be taken away?
Where has your union been??????? They’ll tell what they’ve done, but that’s all it is talk.
when only 20 people show up to a rally that right there tells you why they are getting STOMPED ON.
if you’re not working, the state shouldn’t be responsible for your benefits. That’s the way it works in the real world.
