Have you seen this child? Missing From Crisfield

Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP)

Please be on the lookout for Legend Kern, 11 month old male that is missing from Crisfield, Somerset County, Maryland. Legend was last seen wearing a “Swing for the Fences” baseball shirt and a diaper. He should be in the company of Matthew Kern. Two of the photos shown above are both of Matthew. Matthew is often known to wear a hat and sunglasses. Matthew was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage shorts, and a camouflage bucket hat. He should be driving a dark grey 2012 Jeep Patriot SUV with Virginia tags- VUZ1845. Matthew has connections to Maryland’s Eastern shore, as well as the Eagle Rock area of Botetourt County, Virginia. The poster link is located at the link below.