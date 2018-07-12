Have you seen this child? Missing From Crisfield

Image may contain: 1 person, standing
Image may contain: 1 person, beard and closeup
Image may contain: 1 person, phone, screen, sunglasses and closeup

Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP)

3 hrs · 

Please be on the lookout for Legend Kern, 11 month old male that is missing from Crisfield, Somerset County, Maryland. Legend was last seen wearing a “Swing for the Fences” baseball shirt and a diaper. He should be in the company of Matthew Kern. Two of the photos shown above are both of Matthew. Matthew is often known to wear a hat and sunglasses. Matthew was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage shorts, and a camouflage bucket hat. He should be driving a dark grey 2012 Jeep Patriot SUV with Virginia tags- VUZ1845. Matthew has connections to Maryland’s Eastern shore, as well as the Eagle Rock area of Botetourt County, Virginia. The poster link is located at the link below.

Source: Have you seen this child?

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Have you seen this child? Missing From Crisfield

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s