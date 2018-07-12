Racism & Coping Discussions

The Racism & Coping Research Laboratory in the Department of Psychology at Salisbury University led by Dr. Yuki Okubo is conducting a qualitative research study on how people decide and engage in a race dialogue, a one-on-one discussion on race, racism, and racial discrimination with people in their lives. If you have experienced wanting to have a discussion with someone in your life on these issues, or have had such discussions, we would like to interview you. We ask that you allot about 2 and half hours to ensure we have plenty of time for the interview at the Salisbury University campus and it will be recorded for transcription and data- analysis purposes. $30 will be provided as a token of appreciation for participation.

If you have questions or would like to participate, please contact Racism & Coping Lab at racism.and.coping@gmail.com

Thank you,
Racism & Coping Research Laboratory
Department of Psychology
Salisbury University

