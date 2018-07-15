Somerset County Sheriff Recent Arrests

Barry Dale Lowe Sr. of Princess Anne, arrested 6-19-18 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving while impaired by alcohol and or drugs. Lowe was later released on citations pending court actions. Deputies were investigating a disabled vehicle in the area of Fairmount Rd, and Water’s Farm Rd, when they came into contact with Lowe who was operating a pickup truck, coming to assist the driver of the disabled vehicle.

Thomas Edward Hall of Crisfield, arrested 7-7-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Hall was later held without bond.

Keshawn Terrell Kellam of Parksley Virginia, arrested 7-8-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Kellam was later held without bond.

Kavon Lamar Collins of Westover, criminal summons served 7-9-18 for 2nd degree assault, and trespassing. Collins was later released on signature pending court actions.

Victoria Lillian Davis of Crisfield, arrested 7-9-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Davis was later held without bond.

Darron Vertell White of Salisbury, arrested 7-13-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. White was later held without bond.

Taylor Michelle Courson of Crisfield, arrested 7-13-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Courson was later held on a $250.00 bond.

Edwin David Horner 3rd. of Salisbury, arrested 7-13-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Horner was later held without bond.

