Acclaimed Dr. Frank Shipper to Speak at Chamber Luncheon

(Salisbury, Md., July 16, 2018)—The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly General Membership Luncheon July 19 at Black Diamond Lodge at 12 p.m. This month’s featured speaker is Dr. Frank Shipper, Professor of Management Emeritus in the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University. Shipper will be discussing “Shared Entrepreneurship: A Win-Win-Win Organizational Model for Business Leaders, Employees, and the Community.

He will be discussing relevant questions and topics such as:

• Who Should Be Interested in Shared Entrepreneurship and Why?

• What Is Shared Entrepreneurship?

• Making the Transition Through Collaboration From: The Management Faculty of the Perdue School of Business, You, Others.

Shipper has a PhD. from the University of Utah and is an award-winning researcher. Since 2010, he has received Kelso and Ruble Fellowships from Rutgers, multiple grants, and a Regents’ Faculty Award for Excellence in Research from the University System of Maryland. His work has appeared in publications such as The Academy of Management Learning and Education, Leadership Quarterly, Organizational Dynamics, and The Academy of Management Journal. In addition, Frank is the lead author of “Shared Entrepreneurship: A Path to Engaged Employee Ownership”. It has received international acclaim.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 for Chamber Members and $35 for future Chamber Members. To reserve your space, call Lauren Barnas, Director of Events at 410-749-0144 or visit salisburyarea.com .

Advertisements