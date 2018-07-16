Ben Jealous More Like Ben Dover

Is this what the Democratic Party in Maryland has become? Ben Jealous is the best face you have to put forward to be Governor of Maryland.? Wow. Is Ben the first in a long line of Socialist that the party will now put forward in response to the Trump beating they took. Hillary wasn’t left enough I suppose, so let’s go way into left land.

Look at his platforms..whack a doodle doo.

https://benjealous.com/issues/

