Chief Dave Barry from Allen Volunteer Fire Company Has Passed Away

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Dave Barry from our neighboring company, Allen Volunteer Fire Company. He was a great man, to say the least, and we’ve supported each other quite often on different calls in each of our districts. Please keep his family, friends, and the Allen community in your thoughts and prayers at this time. ❤️🖤

No automatic alt text available.
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Chief Dave Barry from Allen Volunteer Fire Company Has Passed Away

  2. 2:16 are you drunk? What the hell word is “looing”? You must be from West Ocean City working for taco, taco, man….he wants to be a taco man! Get back in the basement. Sorry to hear about Chief Barry!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s