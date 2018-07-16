We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Dave Barry from our neighboring company, Allen Volunteer Fire Company. He was a great man, to say the least, and we’ve supported each other quite often on different calls in each of our districts. Please keep his family, friends, and the Allen community in your thoughts and prayers at this time. ❤️🖤
2 thoughts on “Chief Dave Barry from Allen Volunteer Fire Company Has Passed Away”
I hear the Vienna volunteer FD is looing for a position but if I were them I wouldn’t take him.
2:16 are you drunk? What the hell word is “looing”? You must be from West Ocean City working for taco, taco, man….he wants to be a taco man! Get back in the basement. Sorry to hear about Chief Barry!!!
