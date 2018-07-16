MSP Princess Anne June DUI Arrests

July 16, 2018

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of June 2018:

• Gary Parker, 70 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• Domiesha Roberts, 30 YOA, Gaithersburg, MD

• Connie Allison, 57 YOA, Eden, MD

• Antonio Robles-Artega, 35 YOA, Lincoln, DE

• Paul Brawner, 56 YOA, Goldsboro, NC

• David Creager, 45 YOA, Parkville, MD

• William Perez, 23 YOA, Quinby, VA

• Michael Smith, 36 YOA, Baltimore, MD

• David Foltz, 57 YOA, Middle River, MD

