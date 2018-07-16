Ocean City Police Hosting First Testing Date for 2019 Season on August 1

OCEAN CITY, MD – (July 16, 2018): The Ocean City Police Department will hold their first testing date for prospective 2019 seasonal employees on August 1 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center located at 4001 Coastal Highway. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and testing will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Positions being considered during this testing date are seasonal police officers and public safety aides. Those seeking full-time police officer positions will also be considered.

Applicants will begin by completing a background questionnaire followed by a written examination which measures the basic skills necessary to perform successfully as a police officer or public safety aide. Applicants for police officer will then complete a physical abilities test which includes a 220 yard shuttle run, an obstacle course, and a dummy drag. Applicants who successfully complete the initial components will be invited to the Public Safety Building, located at 6501 Coastal Highway, for an oral interview on August 2.

“Former seasonal police officers and public safety aides can be found working for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies across the country and are highly sought after by recruiters,” commented Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “Our seasonal program offers employees a tremendous opportunity to get real law enforcement experience, giving them an advantage in their career.”

For more information, visit www.joinocpd.com .

