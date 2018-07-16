Ocean Pines to Host Big Beach Party for 50th Anniversary on July 22

Celebrate Ocean Pines’ 50th anniversary at the biggest beach party along the Atlantic Seaboard in Ocean City. Residents and nonresidents are invited to commemorate the community’s golden anniversary at the Ocean Pines Beach Club, located at 4901 Coastal Highway in Ocean City , on Sunday, July 22 from 2-6 p.m.

“Having the opportunity to look back to that time and to enjoy how far we have come as a community is very exciting. The Beach Bash is a perfect celebration,” event organizer Vicki Harmon said. “My family built a house here in 1971 and my favorite memory of coming to Ocean Pines was the trip to the Beach Club.”

The Ocean Pines Beach Club, which opened in 1971, has long been a resident-favorite among the impressive list of Ocean Pines amenities. Known for its Luau Hawaiian parties in the 70s, the Beach Club will soon transform into the ultimate beach bash with the promise of overflowing “splash-tastic surprises” during the anniversary celebration.

Tickets, which include a buffet of food, music, pool use, transportation, parking, giveaways and more, are $25 per person for adults, $12.50 per person for children ages 3-12 and free for children ages 2 and under. Limited on-site ticket sales will be available at the entrance of the beach club parking lot on July 22.

Harmon said the event offers something for everyone. “You can get involved in an active game of volleyball or Cornhole, or just enjoy the fabulous food and music.”

Event-goers are encouraged to dig their toes into the sand or dip their feet into the pool as the sounds of a beach-themed dance party fill the salty air. DJ Wax, a well-known disc jockey in Ocean City, will provide the music for the party.

Then after working up an appetite on the dance floor, attendees will be invited to indulge in a buffet including a seafood boil, pig roast, hamburgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, and desserts.

“How often do you have a chance to enjoy local seafood, and an authentic pig roast at the same event?” asked Harmon.

A cash bar with happy hour prices will be available at the Beach Bash from 2 – 6 p.m. and at the after-party, which will also take place at the Beach Club, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Beach Club Parking on July 22

Limited parking will be available at the Beach Club for Beach Club parking pass holders on July 22. The limited parking will operate as first come first served. Those with Beach Bash event tickets will be permitted to park at the Beach Club on July 22 at no additional cost.

Free Shuttle Services for Event-Goers

Two 18-passenger shuttle buses will travel from the Worcester County Library- Ocean Pines Branch to the Ocean Pines Beach Club from 1:30 – 8 p.m. on July 22. The shuttle service is at no additional cost for event ticket holders.

Beach Club Pool Use on July 22

The Beach Club pool will open at 2 p.m. to Beach Bash event ticket holders only. Those without an event ticket, even swim members, will not be permitted to access the Beach Club Pool on July 22. Beach Club swim members can use their pool passes at one of the other Ocean Pines pools on July 22. The Oasis Pool, Mumford’s Landing Pool, Swim and Racquet Club Pool and the Sports Core Pool will all be open on July 22.

Beach Club Dining Access on July 22

The dining area of the Beach Club will be closed for the entire day on July 22 to non-ticket holders. Only event ticket holders will have access to the dining area on July 22.

About the Beach Club

The Beach Club property, which dates back to 1971, features a dining area, bar and spacious decking, public swimming pool, lounge chairs and an upper level for private parties, weddings and banquets for Ocean Pines residents and non-residents.

“The Beach Club is not only a great place to enjoy the beach, but it is also a valuable asset to the community and it enhances the value of our real estate investment in our homes,” said Harmon.

For more information about the Ocean Pines 50th Anniversary Beach Bash, contact Vicki Harmon, event organizer, at VHarmon@cbmove.com or Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at (410) 641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org .

###

Advertisements