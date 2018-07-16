2 thoughts on “WGMD Interview With Jim Mathias This Morning

  1. JT please post the picture of Hillary Clinton pushing the RUSSIAN RESET BUTTON ….CNN is stroking out right now on the Trump Putin meeting.

    Like

    Reply

  2. If Bob Culver doesn’t get off his lazy a$$ and come up with a plan to bring water and sewer to Wicomico County he will get voted out of office and my family will help support Jack Heath.

    Bob Culver allowed the City of Salisbury to run water to the Wicomico County Airport.

    Bob Culver allowed the City of Salisbury to run water and sewer to the Wicomico County Public School Beaver Run.

    Bob Culver allowed the City of Salisbury to run water and sewer to Choptank Electric on Walston Switch Road past Wor-Wic Community College.

    Bob Culver allowed the City of Salisbury to annex that property all the way to Choptank Electric on Walston Switch Road.

    The small community of Parsonsburg is quickly becoming the City of Salisbury and Bob Culver is allowing it.

    Bob Culver wants to keep his job from Jack Heath but he is allowing Salisbury to take over Wicomico County anyway.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s