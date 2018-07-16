WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE·MONDAY, JULY 16, 2018

Incident: Possession of Heroin

Date of Incident: 10 July 2018

Location : 4573 Airport Terminal Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Matthew T. Pennington, 24, Middletown, DE

Narrative : On 10 July 2018 at 6:30 AM, a deputy was assisting TSA personnel at the Salisbury Airport with verifying the identity of a passenger who was attempting to board a flight without proper identification. During this process, the deputy discovered that this subject, Matthew Pennington of Middletown, DE, was currently wanted in Cecil County, MD on a bench warrant.

The deputy took Pennington into custody and search incident to arrest located what was identified as heroin in Pennington’s possession.

Instead of boarding his flight, Pennington was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Pennington in the Detention Center in lieu of a total of $5,000 bond for the bench warrant and the drug charges.

Charges: Possession of Heroin and Failure to Appear

Incident: Assault First Degree

Date of Incident: 10 July 2018

Location : 800 block of Parker Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Kanna Leigh Bowen, 18, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 10 July 2018 at 11:30 PM, a deputy responded to the hospital to investigate an assault that reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Parker Road in Salisbury. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a victim who advised that she became embroiled in an altercation with Kanna Bowen at the Parker Road address when Bowen stabbed the victim twice in her hand with a knife.

The deputy responded to a location in Salisbury where Bowen was located and placed her under arrest for the assault. Upon arrest, Bowen was transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Bowen without bond pending a District Court Bond Review.

Charges: Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree