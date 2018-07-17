JOIN US FOR THE 35TH ANNUAL NATIONAL NIGHT OUT IN SALISBURY!

EVENT: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT IN SALISBURY

LOCATION: SALISBURY CITY PARK (BY THE BANDSTAND)

DATE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018 FROM 5-8 P.M.

(In the event of rain, the date of the event will be Thursday, August 9, 2018)

Neighborhoods throughout the City of Salisbury are invited to join us in the Salisbury City Park on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 for the Annual National Night Out celebration.

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Dietz and Watson, Ring, Associa, Package Guard and Co-sponsored locally by your Salisbury Police Department..

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Everyone is welcome to come enjoy this free event, which will include:

Public Safety Equipment on display

Free Hot Dogs, Drinks and Snow Cones (while supplies last)

Every attendee gets a free raffle ticket for a chance to win one of our AMAZING prizes! Those that bring a non-perishable food item for the Maryland Food Bank will get a second chance to win! ( NOTE: You must be present to win )

Pet Parade

Fun games and activities for the kids

Music, Exhibits, Informational booths and more!

For more information, contact:

Cpl. Mike Loring 2125

