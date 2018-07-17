Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Cpl. Connors and Deputy Coleman having some fun at the Talbot County Fair. Even Gov. Hogan stopped by to say hi. Cpl. Connors received 3rd place in this year’s watermelon eating contest. Way to go!

Image may contain: 3 people, people smiling, people standing, car and outdoor
Image may contain: 3 people, people smiling, people standing, hat and outdoor
Image may contain: 2 people, people smiling, people sitting and table
4 thoughts on “Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

  1. JT, do you find it odd that police haven’t offered an explanation as to why Alvin Hubbard Jr of Cambridge swerved in his truck and killed that family in Delaware????? What’s up with that?

    Like

    Reply

  3. A black man winning a watermelon eating contest. Better be careful before someone claims that you are racist over that.

    Like

    Reply

    1. Someone failed to look at the pictures. Looks like a white guy to me. Just another race baiter trying to start a racist dialogue.

      Like

      Reply

