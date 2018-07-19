Ben Jealous Yesterday At Tawes

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Ben Jealous Yesterday At Tawes

  1. JT

    I have a Question
    Will Bob Culver or Jake day be willing to build a drug rehab in their BACKYARD assbero is glorifying the old poplar hill building should be a drug rehab facility ? If it isn’t Bad enough that we have THUGS from ECI moving in to dabury and walking around like ZOMBIES and dealing drugs and not too mention GANGS and now we want to treat them ??? FUCK THAT HEY BOB YOU JUST LOAT MY VOTE AND FRIENDS VOTES your becoming a bitch Liberal like gov Hogan.

    Like

    Reply

    1. How about making the gov building that Jake day occupies and make Half of it a drug rehab ? Since this is 90% of his voting base.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s