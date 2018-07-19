Coke Removes Drink Machine From Lower Shore Ambulance Squad In Crisfield

“A real big shout out to Coca Cola for removing the Coke machine from the Ambulance Squad this morning because it doesn’t make them enough money. Thank you Coca Cola for taking care of 1st Responders!! We really appreciate it. Money means more to Coca Cola than working with 1st Responders. I can’t believe a company such as Coke would remove a drink machine from a small group of volunteers because the profit is not what they want. Just shows you that money means more to Coca Cola than helping 1st Responders. I will certainly not forget this. I’m a Diet Pepsi guy anyway. Thanks Coca Cola!!”