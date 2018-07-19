My Favorite Moment At Tawes Yesterday

The absolute highlight of my day at Tawes yesterday was seeing and getting a chance to talk to Pocomoke Mayor Bruce Morrison. If you are not aware Bruce has been through some serious health scares, and there were times it was iffy that he would make it.To see Bruce in that golf cart yesterday was honestly one of the best things that I have felt since I started my site. He got a big smile and pointed at me, and I went right over to him. I talked to him and the people with him about how glad I was to see him out and about and no matter our differences in the past he was a good man and how awesome it was to see him back living his life. These my friends are truly inspiring stories. As someone who has been down that path, I know how good it feels to even have a chance at anything resembling a real life. Bruce thanked those that took such great care of him, and I told them to please make sure they continue to take great care of him as he was really an inspiration and a good man.

This my friends is what life should be about. No matter our petty political differences in the end of the day we are all just people with family and friends who love us. It was really a great time being there with Bruce.

