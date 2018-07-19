My Tawes Experience And Thoughts

The weather yesterday was probably the best I had seen in all the years I have been going to the event since 2010. I was in the tent shown in the photo above, the Bruce Bereano tent. This is the largest tent at Tawes, and it is an amazing experience. Bruce spares no cost, and guests have fans at the tables and makes sure all the tables have private runners and trash collectors. Billie’s catering once again, delivers the goods.

I saw and spoke to tons of people and will recollect who I saw and spoke to yesterday.

Muir Boda, Jack Heath, One Term Bob Culver, Larry Dodd, John Cannon, Ernie Davis, Judge Matt Maciarello, Judge Dan Powell, Somerset States Attorney Wess Garner, Wicomico County States Attorney Jamie Dykes, Newly elected Worcester County States Attorney Kris Heiser, Billy McDermott(more on him later), Craig Wolf, Peter Franchot, Jim Mathias, Mary Beth Carozza, Johnny Mautz, Chris Adams, Sheree Sample Hughes, Govenor Hogan, Lt Gov Rutherford, Rick Pollitt, MSP Natural Resources Ernie Leatherbury, Crisfield Police Chief Mike Tabor, Somerset Sheriff Ronnie Howard, Crisfield Mayor Barry Dize, Pocomoke Mayor Bruce Morrison(more on that in another post),Charles Otto, Carl Anderton, Julie Brewington, Retired Judge Danny Long, Former SBY Police Chief Allan Webster, UMES Chief Mark Tyler, Bull and I’m sure I’m leaving someone out but those are who I saw and spoke to for the most part.

As far as crowds, it’s weird. It seems like less people in the general seating now, but more in the private tents in the separate section. It is always good to see people have a chance to talk to their representatives one on one at these events. Chamber Of Commerce did another amazing job putting the event together. I do think the new 50 dollar a ticket cost probably kept some people away. The food was delicious although I go for the politics. Great time and I hope you enjoy the trip around videos I uploaded

