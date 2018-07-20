Bruce Anding Convicted Of Sex Abuse Of A Minor Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Bruce Anding Convicted Of Sex Abuse Of A Minor”
I thought only Whites did this ? Hmmmm what say you Shaniqua.
LikeLike
JT
Why are you not doing a post on this potential drug rehab in polar hill ? This is a huge local story what gives ?.
LikeLike
I will next week
LikeLike
If you took this Blog seriously you would put a post up right now on this.
LikeLike
Gee I’m sorry I disappoint you…let me cancel your paid subscription…o that’s right
LikeLike
Thank you .JT.
LikeLike
JT I posted the original question tell 1210 to STFU.
LikeLike