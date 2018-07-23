Fruitland Little League Needs Our Help

Dear Local Small Business Owners and Community Members,

Please help us get our Fruitland Little League players to Beverly, Massachusetts on July 31, 2018, for the East Regional Little League Baseball Invitational Tournament for New England and the Mid-Atlantic. That is just ONE WEEK AWAY!

We are so proud of our Fruitland Little League players in the 9-11 Year Old Division, who were crowned the Maryland State Champions this past Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Waldorf, MD Little League.

The Journey to Maryland State Champions

On July 7, 2018, our Fruitland Little League team won the District 8 Championship game against Berlin Little League 13-0. This big win sent our team to the Maryland State Championship at Waldorf, MD Little League. Our Fruitland Little League team started a week-long journey on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Waldorf, MD Little League with a fantastic 15-0 win over South Maryland Little League (from South Anne Arundel County, MD) in three short

innings and another decisive win 15-6 in four innings against Chesapeake City Little League on Sunday. On Monday, July 16, 2018, our team faced Northwest Washington Little League and with determination and strength of character, our team won this match-up 11-0.

Finally, on this past Thursday, our team faced Northwest Washington Little League AGAIN in the Championship game to earn the Maryland State Championship title. Our Fruitland Little League team won the Championship game 13-4.

What an incredible accomplishment for the players, coaches, Fruitland Little League, and all the family, friends, and local businesses that support these players and our league throughout the season. We are so proud of our players and coaches and all of their hard work, and we hope you can help us raise money to send our players and coaches to Beverly, Massachusetts on July 31, 2018, to compete for the East Region Little League title. Money raised will pay for travel, meals, and hotel expenses.

How Can You Help THIS WEEK?

Every little bit helps! Whether you’re a local business that can give $1,000 (or $25) or a grandparent who can give $25 (or $1,000), our players need your help.

1. Please visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/331828887425/ to make a donation;

2. Contact Ami Whitelock 443-614-7149 or amiwhitelock@msn.com , and we will arrange to come pick-up your check (made payable to Fruitland Little League) from your local business; OR

3. Mail your check to Fruitland Little League, P.O. Box 195, Fruitland, MD 21826.

Again, the team leaves for Beverly, Massachusetts on Monday, July 30, 2018! Thank you and GO TEAM!

Sincerely,

Fruitland Little League Tax ID 45-3087075

Fruitland Little League P.O. Box 195, Fruitland, MD 21826

Website: www.FruitlandLittleLeague.org

Email: Fruitlandlittleleague@hotmail.com

Advertisements