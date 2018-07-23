Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $80 Million in Federal Funding for Crime Victims

Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention to Award Grants, Expand Services for Victims

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration today announced that the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention (GOCCP) is making up to $78 million in funding available from the Victims of Crime Assistance Grant (VOCA) program to Maryland counties and programs serving victims of crime. This funding, which will be allocated over a two-year period as outlined in the Notice of Funding Availability, is designated to improve victim services for Maryland residents by identifying, establishing, or expanding resources throughout the state to assist crime victims and their families. The deadline to apply is August 16, 2018.

“Our administration is committed to connecting victims of crime and their families to the vital support and resources they need,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This funding will help ensure victims are well aware of their rights and have access to the necessary tools to improve their safety and achieve self-sufficiency. We strongly encourage all eligible organizations to apply.”

Funding from the VOCA grant program may be used to support a variety of services and activities to assist victims of crime. Services under this grant program are defined as efforts that: (1) respond to the emotional and physical needs of crime victims; (2) assist primary and secondary victims of crime to stabilize their lives after a victimization; (3) assist victims to understand and participate in the criminal justice system; and (4) provide victims of crime with a measure of safety and security as appropriate to their victimization.

“Victim assistance grants are crucial to rebuilding lives for our citizens in Maryland,” said GOCCP Executive Director Glenn Fueston. “Thanks to Governor Hogan’s strong commitment to support crime victims and their families, we continue to see a positive impact across Maryland, and we look forward to receiving applications.”

This is the 9th year that the Office of Crime Control & Prevention has administered this grant funding. From October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2018, the office administered over $51 million through this program to all counties throughout Maryland. Recipients used funds for services such as crisis intervention, therapy and support groups, emergency transportation and transitional shelter, mental health assistance, criminal justice support, advocacy, and staff training.

VOCA Victim Assistance grants are awarded to organizations that provide direct services to a wide array of crime victims. These agencies include sexual assault and rape crisis centers, domestic violence programs and shelters, child abuse programs, mental health services, and programs for underserved victims. Hospitals and emergency medical facilities that offer crisis counseling, forensic examinations, and other victim services are also eligible for the grants. Criminal justice agencies such as police departments or state’s attorneys’ offices use these funds for victim crisis units, victim advocates, victim registration and notification, and victim-witness programs.

Information about the program along with the Notice of Funding Availability may be found here. A link to the announcement of last year’s awards may be found here .

Advertisements