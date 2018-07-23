Please join us at the already iconic Roadie Joe’s restaurant patio for our July 28th Statewide Day of Action!

The event is FREE and allows you to join our grassroots effort in re-electing Governor Larry Hogan, Congressman Andy Harris, and making sure that Delegate Mary Beth Carozza is our next State Senator!

Our team will be on hand to walk you through our unified campaign strategy and show you how to become a part of our ground game. During our Statewide Day of Action, you will learn the best ways to engage with voters and how to use our cutting edge voter contact technology to identify, persuade, and turnout Hogan supporters locally and across the state. We will also be putting our newly learned skills to work that day by canvassing locally.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Please RSVP using eventbrite.

If you have any questions direct them to our Lower Shore Field Organizer, John Watson at john@mdvictory.com or 609-217-0584