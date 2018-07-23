Pocomoke Police June Arrests

06-02-2018 George Tull, age 60 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on $25000 bond.

06-06-2018 Joel Owen, age 25 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant. He was held without bond.

06-07-2018 Richard Massey, age 63 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was held without bond.

06-13-2018 Sarah Donaway, age 18 of Pittsville, MD was arrested for possession-not marijuana, false statement to an officer and a warrant for second degree escape. She was held without bond.

06-18-2018 Trevon Trader, age 25 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on $1000 bond.

06-18-2018 Gina Cooper, age 24 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. She was held on $1000 bond.

06-21-2018 Shawntay Topping, age 39 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was held without bond

06-23-2018 Moneeka Reese, age 27 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for theft under $1000. She was held on $500 bond.

06-26-2018 Alexius Horsey, age 19 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for malicious destruction of property less than $500. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

06-30-2018 Shiree Goodwine, age 28 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for traffic violations. She was held on $1000 bond.

There were (5) five juvenile arrests for burglary in the second, third and fourth degree.

(16) sixteen additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time period.

July 19, 2018