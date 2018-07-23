Somerset County Sheriff’s Office
POSITIONS AVAILABLE
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for
2 CERTIFIED DEPUTY SHERIFFS –
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS
Minimum Qualifications: Must possess a valid Maryland driver’s license, pass an extensive background investigation to include: credit history, driving record, truth verification test, physical and psychological examination, drug screening, physical fitness/agility test and interview process. ONLY THOSE CERTIFIED by the Maryland Police Training Commission need apply.
Preferred Qualifications: One year experience working as a School Resource Officer or 3 years of experience in community policing with a focus on children.
This is a FULL TIME classified position.
Further information regarding this position may be obtained by contacting Chief Deputy George Nelson at (410) 651-9225. Applications may be obtained from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office located at 30426 Sam Barnes Road, Westover, MD 21871 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All applications must be returned by
4:00 p.m. August 3rd, 2018
Sheriff for Somerset County
Ronald W. Howard
Equal Opportunity Employer
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to reject any or all applications.
Somerset County Sheriff’s Office
One thought on “Somerset County Sheriff’s Office POSITIONS AVAILABLE”
If I got a couple DIUs can I still sign up for to be a Deputy??
LikeLike