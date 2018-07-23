Somerset County Sheriff’s Office

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for

2 CERTIFIED DEPUTY SHERIFFS –

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS

Minimum Qualifications: Must possess a valid Maryland driver’s license, pass an extensive background investigation to include: credit history, driving record, truth verification test, physical and psychological examination, drug screening, physical fitness/agility test and interview process. ONLY THOSE CERTIFIED by the Maryland Police Training Commission need apply.

Preferred Qualifications: One year experience working as a School Resource Officer or 3 years of experience in community policing with a focus on children.

This is a FULL TIME classified position.

Further information regarding this position may be obtained by contacting Chief Deputy George Nelson at (410) 651-9225. Applications may be obtained from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office located at 30426 Sam Barnes Road, Westover, MD 21871 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All applications must be returned by

4:00 p.m. August 3rd, 2018

Sheriff for Somerset County

Ronald W. Howard

Equal Opportunity Employer

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to reject any or all applications.

