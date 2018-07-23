Somerset County Sheriff’s Office POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office
POSITIONS AVAILABLE
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for
2 CERTIFIED DEPUTY SHERIFFS –
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS
Minimum Qualifications: Must possess a valid Maryland driver’s license, pass an extensive background investigation to include: credit history, driving record, truth verification test, physical and psychological examination, drug screening, physical fitness/agility test and interview process. ONLY THOSE CERTIFIED by the Maryland Police Training Commission need apply.
Preferred Qualifications: One year experience working as a School Resource Officer or 3 years of experience in community policing with a focus on children.
This is a FULL TIME classified position.
Further information regarding this position may be obtained by contacting Chief Deputy George Nelson at (410) 651-9225. Applications may be obtained from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office located at 30426 Sam Barnes Road, Westover, MD 21871 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All applications must be returned by
4:00 p.m. August 3rd, 2018
Sheriff for Somerset County
Ronald W. Howard
Equal Opportunity Employer
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to reject any or all applications.

5 thoughts on “Somerset County Sheriff’s Office POSITIONS AVAILABLE

    1. Why is it hard to believe you should have to take a polygraph for a police or corrections job? Just tell the truth and not have been involved in a felony crime and you’ll pass, and most likely be considered for the job. I’ve taken 4, and passed all of them.

