Italian Restaurant Coming To Aldi Location On North Salisbury BLVD

I have been working the phone this morning trying to get updates to several hit topics on people’s minds. The first of which is what 2 restaurants are coming to the new Aldi location in North Salisbury. One will be a fast food location but the other I have learned will be an Italian themed restaurant.

It is unsure at this point if it will be a chain, but carrabas has been mentioned by several people. This however may be just rumored since there are few chain Italian restaurants.

The one thing I did get confirmation on is it will be Italian themed fine dining.

