Reward Offered For Information About Wicomico Co. Murder

July 24, 2018

(SALISBURY, MD) – A reward is being offered for information related to the murder of a man shot and killed in Wicomico County last month.

Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information related to the murder of Shawn G. Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Md. Johnson was shot multiple times at about 7:30 p.m. on June 6, 2018, in the 600-block of Priscilla Street, Salisbury, Md. He later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776, or Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury Police Department are continuing the investigation into this murder. No arrests have been made at this time.

