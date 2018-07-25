Woman Missing For A Year Returns Home In Fruitland Exactly 1 year after Ms. Fields was reported missing, she presented herself, unharmed Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Woman Missing For A Year Returns Home In Fruitland”
Okay, where’d she go?
LikeLike
Probably came home with baby after boy friend disappeared on her!
LikeLike
Hey coming attraction…LOL ROOTZ FEST….Kunta Kinte will be serving fish tacos and water melon slices for dessert! Trader Lee’s and O.C. POCKET BILLIARDS PRESENT…..ha ha ha Thuggery FEST! He has nerve to trash the Mayor of Salisbury and our upcoming Folk Festival! It’s nothing but jealously, he wishes he had original ideas on something……anything, but, we know from his blog he can only copy and paste….makes ya feel sorry for Jen…..maybe not!
LikeLike
Now she will be on a EBT Card standard ops for her type .
LikeLike
No doubt she had a good time.
LikeLike
F this bitch.
LikeLike
No doubt she had a good time.
LikeLike