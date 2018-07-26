Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Sunday, July 15, 2018 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Richard Wayne Dawson of 6255 East New market- Elwood Road, Hurlock, Md. and 19 year old Bethany Ann Dean of the same address in connection with a Burglary and theft that took place on July 14, 2018 at 4134 Oak Creek Landing, Hurlock, Md. Dawson was charged with First Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, 2 counts of Theft over $100.00 but under $1,000.00, Theft under $100.00, Conspiracy to commit First degree Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit Fourth Degree Burglary. Dean was charged with First Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, 4 counts of Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit Fourth Degree Burglary, Both suspects were ordered Held without Bond.