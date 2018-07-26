Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018 members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force which consists of officers from the Maryland State Police, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police and Hurlock Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 26 year old Roderick Darnell Bell of 5643-1 Thompsontown Road, East New Market. The driver fled from police and a chase took place with speeds reaching over 100 mph. The suspect attempted to turn off of Rt. 16 in the area of Cambridge South Dorchester High School where he lost control of the vehicle. When he spun out of control one of the pursuing vehicle was forced off of the roadway into a ditch. The police vehicle was a total loss and the two officers received minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital. The suspect was charged with 19 various traffic charges as well as Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute in a School Zone, Possession of paraphernalia, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Methamphetamine. The suspect is being Held without Bond.