Salisbury Folk Festival The Truth

We have an outstanding event coming our way in September, but we must let people know the truth. Most of the questions are from ignorant people who read ignorant crap from an ignorant person. According to this aforementioned “ignorant” person we are gonna have mass casualties as snipers and isis bombers blow us all to hell. It’s going to look like Jonestown in Downtown Salisbury. Then we hear how this event is gonna be a flop, a real shit display. Please remember this comes from ignorant persons who have always had a strange fetish for all things Salisbury related. Let me point you down the right path about the festival.

This is a great time for Salisbury to claim a national spotlight with this festival. The talk about the previous location holding an event around same time is true, however every single City who has hosted this event has put on their own modified version after this event leaves. These events are for the locals who enjoyed the event when it was in town, they cannot compare to the actual National one.

Will there be growing pains the first year? Yes I believe that as it is a large undertaking but we have some great people stepping up giving freely of their time to help this event run as smoothly as possible . We have several big companies who are sponsoring the event which will help with the financial aspect of it. You take a gamble every time you plan an outdoor event, will it rain? Who knows those are questions only God can answer. Does that mean you sit around expecting failure? Only if you thrive in a sick place mentally. If the event fails I will be the first one saying so, but this sky is falling nonsense is just that.

This event will be run very professionally by some very dedicated people who do all they can to help our City thrive. What we can do as citizens is get out and enjoy this as it really is a once in a lifetime event. I will certainly be there enjoying it and covering it for my readers. Please clear your calendar and get out and let us show the world how we do things here in Salisbury.

Advertisements