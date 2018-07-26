Salisbury Folk Festival The Truth

We have an outstanding event coming our way in September, but we must let people know the truth. Most of the questions are from ignorant people who read ignorant crap from an ignorant person. According to this aforementioned “ignorant” person we are gonna have mass casualties as snipers and isis bombers blow us all to hell. It’s going to look like Jonestown in Downtown Salisbury. Then we hear how this event is gonna be a flop, a real shit display. Please remember this comes from ignorant persons who have always had a strange fetish for all things Salisbury related. Let me point you down the right path about the festival.
This is a great time for Salisbury to claim a national spotlight with this festival. The talk about the previous location holding an event around same time is true, however every single City who has hosted this event has put on their own modified version after this event leaves. These events are for the locals who enjoyed the event when it was in town, they cannot compare to the actual National one.
Will there be growing pains the first year? Yes I believe that as it is a large undertaking but we have some great people stepping up giving freely of their time to help this event run as smoothly as possible . We have several big companies who are sponsoring the event which will help with the financial aspect of it. You take a gamble every time you plan an outdoor event, will it rain? Who knows those are questions only God can answer. Does that mean you sit around expecting failure? Only if you thrive in a sick place mentally. If the event fails I will be the first one saying so, but this sky is falling nonsense is just that.
This event will be run very professionally by some very dedicated people who do all they can to help our City thrive. What we can do as citizens is get out and enjoy this as it really is a once in a lifetime event. I will certainly be there enjoying it and covering it for my readers. Please clear your calendar and get out and let us show the world how we do things here in Salisbury.
10 thoughts on “Salisbury Folk Festival The Truth”
Great article JT! It will be well supported by locals and tourist alike….anybody with a brain knows taco boy is full of shit! He is so jealous of Mayor Day and the City of Salisbury that he can’t stand it! His buddy Bobby is soon to be out on his ear and will need the taco stand job in West Ocean City….folks there are getting sick of him already. The fella at Seacrets says he’s a pain in the ass always wanting to know any gossip in Ocean City, then expects freebies…cut and paste queen!
LikeLike
Speaking of Culver, what is his drug treatment center proposal all about?
LikeLike
JT –
Did you go to the tax cap program this week?
Did Culver say if he still wants to kill the cap?
LikeLike
You are overdosing on Day Kool Aide. As much as I would hope that this is going to be a success, every indication is that it is headed to be a disaster of epic proportions. I hope you are there to take a lot of pictures. Me, I’ll be safely out of town. Don’t forget to get some of the rioters, looters and muggers in action.
LikeLike
Spare me it’s not gonna be the Wild West
LikeLike
6:14 no, you are wrong! You just read / smell to much that the taco boy and Alcoholic Bob are cooking!!! The event is well organized and will come off without a hitch…. Salisbury Police Dept. and the Wicomico County Sheriffs Department are organized, as usual, for this event jut like any other event in the community….it will be another success that when its over little man with his tiny ego won’t even cut and paste about!!! Jealously doesn’t look good on the little fella!!!
LikeLike
Eastern Correctional Institution is sending their 420 min security inmates there for volunteers
PER MAYOR FAKE DAY
LikeLike
ALBUTTO in full BS mode. Posting to himself. SOOOOO FREAKING obvious. What has this PATHETIC POS ever done?? Really?? WTF has he EVER done for Salisbury, Delmar, or any other place this COCKROACH came from??? NOTHING. If he didn’t suck Culver’s ASS his wife wouldn’t have a job or insurance. It’s a fact TACO ASSHAT is going broke. West OC is his little big Horn. We all know how that turned out. I can’t wait to see this FREAKING COCKROACH gets stepped on.
LikeLike
They’re over 2,000 volunteers short, spots aren’t filled, and hundreds of thousands of dollars short. I don’t get why this was so rushed and poorly thought out. And to boot the mayor won’t even be in town. Rather poorly in my opinion.
LikeLike
Tell you what why don’t you volunteer and they will be one closer to goal
LikeLike