Suspect Arrested in Connection with Shots Fired-Lewes

Lewes– Delaware State Police have arrested the suspect who was wanted in connection with a shots fired compliant.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 25, 2018, at approximately 3:58 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Pinetown Road for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 18-year-old Jhareed Ayers of Lewes had fired one round from a sawed off shot gun at his three nephews, two 17-year-olds and one 13 year old, who were standing outside of the residence. Also in the area when this incident occurred where three bystanders, ages 9, 63 and 70. Further investigation revealed that there is ongoing issues between Ayers and his nephews. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

On July 20, 2018, members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) responded to Pinetown Road in an attempt to locate Ayers. As officers arrived, Ayers was seen in the area, at which time he fled.

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at approximately 4:33 p.m., Troop 7 patrol units observed Ayers on Pinetown Road and subsequently took him into custody without incident.

Ayers was transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm Within 10 Years

of Prior Conviction of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person

Prohibited, 6 counts of Reckless Endangering Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000.00 secured bond.

