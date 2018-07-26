WCBI Press Release

n April of 2018 A Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was made aware of inappropriate pictures on a 15 year old female’s computer. The investigation was turned over to the Worcester County Bureau of investigation.

The Detective assigned the case verified that the computer contained pictures that were sexual in nature. The investigation revealed that a Mr. Jeffrey L. Purnell, 22 years of age, of Berlin Md. was a community member attending a sports practice of the 15 year old female. Mr. Purnell allegedly initiated a relationship with the female that led to Mr. Purnell and the juvenile engaging in sex acts.

Mr. Purnell was arrested and charged with a third degree sexual offense and perverted practice.

Mr. Purnell was held at the Worcester County Jail pending trial.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is comprised of the Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocomoke City Police Department and the Berlin Police Department

