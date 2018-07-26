Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Press Release July 26, 2018

July 26, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

On July 20th, 2018, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in Whalleyville, Maryland as a result of a heroin distribution investigation. The Criminal Enforcement Team was assisted by the Worcester County STAR Team, Worcester County States Attorney’s Office and the Ocean City Police Department during the execution of this search and seizure warrant. Investigators subsequently located, 2,472 individually wrapped bags of heroin, 19.5 grams of cocaine, and a loaded handgun. Cody Lee Hudson, Age 33, was taken into custody and transported to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with the following offenses:

• Possession of Heroin

• Possession of Cocaine

• Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

• Possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine

• Possession of Heroin – Large Amount

• Possession of a Firearms in relation to a drug trafficking crime

• Possession of a regulated Firearm by a prohibited person

• Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person

Hudson was subsequently held without bond at the Worcester County Jail.

Advertisements