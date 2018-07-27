Wicomico County Sheriff To Participate In Lip Sync Challenge Sheriff Mike Lewis has said that his department will participate in the lip sync challenge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Wicomico County Sheriff To Participate In Lip Sync Challenge”
GREAT!! This should be a fantastic video…..It shows another side of our first responders, hope its truly fun for them I enjoy watching them all!!!
SPD Should join in and bring there favorite thugs tossing SPD PIZZA.
DUNCAN A CLUELEES UPSTATE / CANADIAN ASSHOLE.
