Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

On July 24th, 2018, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for speed in the Berlin, Maryland. Upon contact with the operator, who was identified as Jalil E. Pierce, Age 31, of Portsmouth, Virginia, Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search was conducted of this vehicle which revealed 1,250 individually wrapped bags of heroin along with small amount of marijuana. Pierce was placed under arrest and transported to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office for processing where he was charged with the following offenses:

· Possession of Heroin

· Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

· Importation of Heroin

Pierce was subsequently committed to the Worcester County Jail on a $65,000.00 bond.

