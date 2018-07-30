Cheers! Ocean Pines Anniversary Cocktail Party to Serve Tall Glass of History

The Ocean Pines 50th Anniversary Committee continues to ferment enthusiasm by offering area residents an opportunity to relive an Ocean Pines tradition with a cocktail party to celebrate the community’s golden anniversary.

The party, sponsored by Atlantic General Hospital and Embrace Homes Loans, will take place at Ocean Pines Golf Club’s Tern Grille, located at 100 Clubhouse Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 4 – 7 p.m.

“Our committee of dedicated volunteers has put together a wonderful, fun and relaxing event,” said Terri Mohr, 50th Anniversary Cocktail Party organizer. “We are looking forward to a few hours in a beautiful setting to connect with many of our neighbors in Ocean Pines while enjoying a signature cocktail.”

Mohr said Still Rockin,’ a local band, will perform live during the event. Entertainment will also include an exclusive tasting event by Spirits of Patriots, a Somerset County-based craft distillery, and an Ocean Pines history trivia game hosted by Worcester County Tourism Director Lisa Challenger.

Ocean Pines Golf Club, known for decades as a social hub of the community, a place where golfers and non-golfers alike gathered to enjoy drinks, dining and dancing, is a fitting location for the cocktail party.

“The event will be a neat mixture of infused entertainment and sweeping golf course views,” said Denise Sawyer, marketing and public relations director of the Ocean Pines Association. “I believe this year’s wave of excitement in Ocean Pines is mounting and residents and nonresidents should definitely experience every moment of it.”

Tickets are available for purchase at the Ocean Pines Community Center, located at 235 Ocean Parkway, and the Ocean Pines Administration Building, located at 239 Ocean Parkway, for $30 per adult or $50 per couple. They include one signature drink, appetizers and an anniversary souvenir shot glass for each attendee.

“We hope everyone will join us in celebrating 50 years of Ocean Pines’ history with a look back at where the community started while also looking forward to an exciting future in the Pines,” said Mohr.

For more information about the 50th Anniversary Cocktail Party, contact event chair Terri Mohr at terri.mohr@mchsi.com or 443-827-0546.

