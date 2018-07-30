Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   July 29, 2018

Time:  2:31 a.m.

Location / Address:  31766 Flower Hill Church Rd., Eden, Somerset Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   Playground equipment

Owner / Occupants:   WTH, Inc.

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $1,000                      Contents: $0

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  5

Time to Control:  5 minutes

Discovered By:   Passerby

Area of Origin:   Wooden deck of playground equipment

Preliminary Cause:   Under Investigation

Additional Information:   Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s