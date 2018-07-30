Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: July 29, 2018
Time: 2:31 a.m.
Location / Address: 31766 Flower Hill Church Rd., Eden, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Playground equipment
Owner / Occupants: WTH, Inc.
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 5
Time to Control: 5 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Wooden deck of playground equipment
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.