NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: July 29, 2018
Time: 2:31 a.m.
Location / Address: 31766 Flower Hill Church Rd., Eden, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Playground equipment
Owner / Occupants: WTH, Inc.
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 5
Time to Control: 5 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Wooden deck of playground equipment
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
3 thoughts on “Somerset County Fire Investigation”
Kids playin with matches…Ray.
LikeLike
Probably some wanna be baby thugs heating up their crack pipes set the playground on fire.
LikeLike
Kids playing with lighters…. Real Ray
LikeLike