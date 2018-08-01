Somerset County Sheriff Recent Arrests

David Martin Brickwood Jr. of Pocomoke, arrested 7-24-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Brickwood was later held without bond.

Malik Clodis Smith of Glenburnie Maryland, arrested 7-27-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Smith was later held without bond.

Dennis Lamont Daniels of Cambridge Maryland, arrested 7-27-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Daniels was later held without bond.

Kenneth Leon Collins of Princess Anne, arrested 7-29-18 on a warrants for failing to appear in court. Collins was later held on a $1,000 bond.

Herbert Russell Dashiell of Salisbury, arrested 7-30-18 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, failure to drive right of center, and failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision. Dashiell was later released on citations pending court actions. Deputies were called to the area of Sign Post Rd, Westover regarding a dump truck accident. Deputies later discovered that Dashiell was under the influence of alcohol while operating the dump truck.

